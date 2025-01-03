Jonathan Marchessault News: Grabs apple in win
Marchessault logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.
Marchessault has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games, earning nine goals and six helpers in that span. He set up a Steven Stamkos tally to break a 0-0 deadlock late in the second period. Marchessault is up to 28 points, 112 shots on net, 55 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 39 contests overall. Given his recent production on the top line, he should be in lineups in most fantasy formats.
