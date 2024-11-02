Jonathan Marchessault News: Grabs power-play helper

Marchessault logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Marchessault helped out on Roman Josi's tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. There's signs of life in Marchessault's game -- he has three points over his last four games, including a pair of power-play helpers. The winger has earned five of his seven points with the man advantage this season while adding 38 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-5 rating over 11 outings.