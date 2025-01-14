Jonathan Marchessault News: Nabs helper against old team

Marchessault logged an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Marchessault was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team in his first-ever game against Vegas. The winger has been hot lately with nine goals and 10 assists over his last 15 contests, and he has just one scoreless outing in that span. For the season, he's up to 14 goals, 18 helpers, 128 shots on net, 57 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 43 appearances, putting him on track to reach the 60-point mark for the third time in four years.