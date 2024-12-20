Jonathan Marchessault News: Opens scoring in overtime loss

Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Marchessault has four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. It doesn't look like the Predators will be breaking up the top line of Marchessault, Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg any time soon, as the trio has breathed some life into the offense. Marchessault has nine goals, 20 points, 99 shots on net, 52 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 33 outings.