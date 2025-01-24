Jonathan Marchessault News: Point streak reaches 10 games

Marchessault logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault has two goals and 11 helpers during a 10-game point streak. Just one of those outings was a multi-point effort, but any consistency is welcome from Nashville after the team's awful first half of the campaign. The 34-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 24 helpers, 16 power-play points, 144 shots on net, 59 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances.