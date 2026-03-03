Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Pots goal in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Marchessault's tally at 7:10 of the second period briefly put the Predators ahead 2-1, but that was where their offense stalled out for the game. The 35-year-old winger had been held scoreless for the previous two contests. He's now at 11 goals, 18 points, 95 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 41 appearances in a top-six role.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Marchessault See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Marchessault See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
22 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
35 days ago