Jonathan Marchessault News: Pots goal in Monday's loss
Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Marchessault's tally at 7:10 of the second period briefly put the Predators ahead 2-1, but that was where their offense stalled out for the game. The 35-year-old winger had been held scoreless for the previous two contests. He's now at 11 goals, 18 points, 95 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 41 appearances in a top-six role.
