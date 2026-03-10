Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Provides pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Marchessault logged two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Marchessault's first multi-point effort since Feb. 4 versus the Wild. The 35-year-old winger had a hand in goals by Tyson Jost and Ryan Ufko in the second period as the Predators flipped a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Marchessault is up to 11 goals, 10 helpers, 101 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-18 rating over 45 appearances. He is virtually guaranteed to finish below the 50-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Marchessault See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Marchessault See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
30 days ago