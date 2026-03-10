Jonathan Marchessault News: Provides pair of helpers
Marchessault logged two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
This was Marchessault's first multi-point effort since Feb. 4 versus the Wild. The 35-year-old winger had a hand in goals by Tyson Jost and Ryan Ufko in the second period as the Predators flipped a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Marchessault is up to 11 goals, 10 helpers, 101 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-18 rating over 45 appearances. He is virtually guaranteed to finish below the 50-point mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.
