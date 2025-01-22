Jonathan Marchessault News: Records four points in comeback win

Marchessault recorded one goal and three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault has been outstanding for the Predators in recent weeks and posted a season-high mark for scoring in a single game in this massive comeback win Tuesday. This four-point effort extended Marchessault's point streak to nine games, a span in which he's racked up two goals and 10 helpers, including five on the power play. The 34-year-old is up to 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games this season.