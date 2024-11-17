Jonathan Marchessault News: Records helper in win

Marchessault notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Marchessault has four points over nine outings in November, and his helper Sunday ended a three-game slump. The 33-year-old is still searching for consistency nearing the quarter pole of the campaign. He's at three goals, seven helpers, 57 shots on net, 32 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 19 appearances. Marchessault can probably expect positive regression from his 5.3 shooting percentage, but it might be too much to count on him getting back to the 60-point mark after this slow start.