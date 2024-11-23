Jonathan Marchessault News: Scores, assists Saturday

Marchessault recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Marchessault set up Roman Josi's first-period goal and later added a tally of his own just 5:04 into the third period. The winger's fourth goal of the campaign gave Nashville a 3-1 lead. This was Marchessault's third multi-point game of the season, and it also snapped a five-game goal drought for the 33-year-old. However, with only 11 points in 21 games, he isn't consistent enough to be a reliable fantasy option outside of the deepest formats.