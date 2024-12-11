Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Scores twice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Marchessault scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Marchessault recorded his first multi-goal effort of the season, and it was also the fourth time he recorded two or more points in a single game. Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, this performance wasn't enough to stop Nashville's losing streak, which now sits at eight games. Marchessault has been one of the few reliable fantasy options in the Predators roster, and he has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) across 29 appearances. The efficiency has been lacking, however, and his 7.9 shooting percentage represents a career-low mark for the winger.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now