Jonathan Marchessault News: Seals overtime win

Marchessault scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Marchessault scored 1:44 into the extra session to finish off this win, a game in which the Predators didn't lead until his goal. The 33-year-old winger has started slow -- he now has two goals and three assists over eight contests. He's added 29 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating. Considering he still has a strong shot volume, his fortune should turn around over time.