Jonathan Marchessault News: Suiting up against Isles

Marchessault (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Islanders, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.

Marchessault returns following a four-game absence due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger was mired in a 12-game goal drought during which he generated just three helpers -- though two of those were recorded with the man advantage. Marchessault figures to link up with one of the two power-play units in addition to filling a top-six role.