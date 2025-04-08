Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Suiting up against Isles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Marchessault (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Islanders, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports.

Marchessault returns following a four-game absence due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran winger was mired in a 12-game goal drought during which he generated just three helpers -- though two of those were recorded with the man advantage. Marchessault figures to link up with one of the two power-play units in addition to filling a top-six role.

