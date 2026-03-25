Jonathan Marchessault News: Three assists in win
Marchessault recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
This was the third straight game in which Marchessault recorded at least one assist, and he continues to deliver value as a playmaker for the Preds. Even though he has gone scoreless in his last 12 contests, the 35-year-old veteran has 10 assists, a plus-6 rating and 11 hits over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Marchessault See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24Yesterday
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch10 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1510 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Marchessault See More