Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Marchessault headshot

Jonathan Marchessault News: Three-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Marchessault recorded two even-strength goals and a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 33-year-old winger is going through his most productive stretch of the season -- by a wide margin -- and extended his point streak to seven games with this impressive outing. He has three multi-point efforts and 11 total points (seven goals, four assists) in that seven-game span, bringing his season numbers to 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) across 35 appearances.

Jonathan Marchessault
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now