Jonathan Marchessault News: Two-point effort in loss

Marchessault scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.

Marchessault's point streak is up to eight games (eight goals, five assists). The 34-year-old winger has been a bright spot for the Predators recently as he shakes off his slow start to the season. Overall, he has 26 points (10 on the power play), 107 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-6 rating through 36 appearances.