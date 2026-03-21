Jonathan Quick Injury: Considered day-to-day
Quick (upper body) left Saturday's practice early and is day-to-day, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
The Rangers recalled Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford on Friday, which suggests the team knew about Quick's injury issue before Saturday's session. The 40-year-old Quick allowed six goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to New Jersey during his last outing. He will probably miss at least Sunday's home matchup against Winnipeg, but it's unclear when he will be available to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 183 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More