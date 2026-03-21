Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Quick (upper body) left Saturday's practice early and is day-to-day, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

The Rangers recalled Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford on Friday, which suggests the team knew about Quick's injury issue before Saturday's session. The 40-year-old Quick allowed six goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to New Jersey during his last outing. He will probably miss at least Sunday's home matchup against Winnipeg, but it's unclear when he will be available to play.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago