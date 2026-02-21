Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick Injury: Leaves practice early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 10:02am

Quick (lower body) left Saturday's practice early as a precaution, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Quick started 10 of the last 14 games due to the absence of Igor Shesterkin (lower body). There is still no timeline for Shesterkin's return. If he's healthy, Quick could start Thursday's home matchup against Philadelphia. He has a 4-14-2 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 20 appearances this season.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
25 days ago