Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick Injury: Not available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Quick (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's road game against Toronto, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Quick is "not there yet," but the bench boss believes Quick is "getting closer." The 40-year-old netminder has a 5-16-2 record, 3.18 GAA and .889 save percentage in 23 appearances with the Rangers this season. Igor Shesterkin is expected to start Wednesday, while Dylan Garand is slated to serve as the backup netminder.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago