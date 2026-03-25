Jonathan Quick Injury: Not available Wednesday

Quick (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's road game against Toronto, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Quick is "not there yet," but the bench boss believes Quick is "getting closer." The 40-year-old netminder has a 5-16-2 record, 3.18 GAA and .889 save percentage in 23 appearances with the Rangers this season. Igor Shesterkin is expected to start Wednesday, while Dylan Garand is slated to serve as the backup netminder.