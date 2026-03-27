Jonathan Quick Injury: Remains out Friday
Quick (upper body) will miss Friday's home game against the Blackhawks, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Quick is set to miss his third consecutive game Friday after sustaining his upper-body injury during Saturday's practice. The 40-year-old netminder has a 5-16-2 record, a 3.18 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 23 outings this season. In his absence, Dylan Garand will make his second start of the season while Igor Shesterkin serves as the backup. Quick's next chance to return is Sunday's home clash with the Panthers.
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