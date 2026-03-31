Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Quick (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's home matchup against New Jersey, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Despite participating in Tuesday's morning skate, Quick will sit out his sixth straight game. He has posted a 5-16-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 3.18 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 23 appearances.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
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