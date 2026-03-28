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Jonathan Quick Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:16am

Quick (upper body) has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt versus Florida, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Quick was injured at practice March 21, and he has yet to return to action. He has struggled this season, posting a 5-16-2 mark with a pair of shutouts, a 3.18 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 23 contests. Dylan Garand has played well in Quick's absence, and that could make Quick redundant next season, as he will be a UFA at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
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