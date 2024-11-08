Jonathan Quick News: Allows goal in relief Thursday

Quick stopped nine of 10 shots in relief during Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Quick entered the game after Igor Shesterkin gave up five goals in the first two periods, and the 38-year-old veteran conceded a goal of his own midway through the third period. Quick has made just three appearances this season, going 2-0-0 with a 1.65 GAA and a .946 save percentage.