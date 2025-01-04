Jonathan Quick News: Beaten for six

Quick turned aside 21 of 27 shots faced during Saturday's 7-4 road loss to the Capitals.

Quick will have to wait for his next appearance to try and secure his 400th NHL win after the Capitals offense proved to be too much in Saturday's matinee. The 38-year-old is expected to garner much of the workload while Igor Shesterkin (upper body) is sidelined, with backup Louis Domingue expected between the pipes Sunday against the Blackhawks.