Jonathan Quick News: Between pipes Saturday

Quick will patrol the road crease against Edmonton on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick has been perfect in his last two starts, stopping all 61 shots in road wins over Detroit and Seattle. He is 4-0-0 with an eye-popping 0.91 GAA and a just as impressive .970 save percentage in five appearances. Quick will have a tough matchup against the Oilers. Despite averaging only 2.76 goals per game this season, Edmonton has the offensive firepower to light up any team.