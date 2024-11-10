Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Blanks Detroit on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Quick stopped all 37 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 38-year-old netminder recorded his first shutout of the season, and the 61st of his career, in only his fourth appearance. The light workload as Igor Shesterkin's understudy seems to suit Quick, as he's allowed just four goals total so far, giving him a 1.17 GAA and .964 save percentage to go with his 3-0-0 record.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now