Jonathan Quick News: Blanks Detroit on Saturday

Quick stopped all 37 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The 38-year-old netminder recorded his first shutout of the season, and the 61st of his career, in only his fourth appearance. The light workload as Igor Shesterkin's understudy seems to suit Quick, as he's allowed just four goals total so far, giving him a 1.17 GAA and .964 save percentage to go with his 3-0-0 record.