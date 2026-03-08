Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Burned by Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Quick stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to New Jersey, with the Devils' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

New York actually grabbed a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, but from that point on the ice was tilted against the visitors -- the Devils out-shot the Rangers 29-12 over the final two frames. Quick hasn't won a game since Jan. 26, going 0-4-0 in his last four starts with a 3.33 GAA and .900 save percentage. With Igor Shesterkin healthy again, his 40-year-old backup isn't likely to see much action the rest of the way.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
