Jonathan Quick News: Defending crease Sunday

Quick will guard the road goal against St. Louis on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick has a 5-2-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.39 GAA and a .919 save percentage through nine appearances this season. The 38-year-old Quick stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief after Igor Shesterkin got the hook in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings. St. Louis ranks 27th in the league with 2.58 goals per game and lost a 2-1 overtime game to Dallas on Saturday.