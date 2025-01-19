Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Defending crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Quick will guard the road goal against Montreal on Sunday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Saturday's 1-0 shootout win over Columbus. The 38-year-old Quick has a 6-5-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 15th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 7-3 to Toronto on Saturday.

