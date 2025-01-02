Jonathan Quick News: Draws start Thursday
Quick will patrol the home crease versus Boston on Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Quick is the No. 1 goaltender with the Rangers at this time, as Igor Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury. Quick is 5-4-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 12 appearances in 2024-25. The Bruins have found the back of the net 102 times in 39 games this season, 25th in the NHL.
