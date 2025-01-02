Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Draws start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Quick will patrol the home crease versus Boston on Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Quick is the No. 1 goaltender with the Rangers at this time, as Igor Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury. Quick is 5-4-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 12 appearances in 2024-25. The Bruins have found the back of the net 102 times in 39 games this season, 25th in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now