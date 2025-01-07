Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Draws start versus Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Quick will be between the home pipes against the Stars on Tuesday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Quick opened January with a 32-save win over Boston, but he allowed six goals in defeat to the Capitals on Saturday. This will be Quick's 15th appearance of the season Tuesday -- he has a 6-5-0 record, .903 save percentage and 2.83 GAA in 2024-25. Dallas sits 10th in the NHL with 3.21 goals per game.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now