Jonathan Quick News: Draws start versus Dallas

Quick will be between the home pipes against the Stars on Tuesday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Quick opened January with a 32-save win over Boston, but he allowed six goals in defeat to the Capitals on Saturday. This will be Quick's 15th appearance of the season Tuesday -- he has a 6-5-0 record, .903 save percentage and 2.83 GAA in 2024-25. Dallas sits 10th in the NHL with 3.21 goals per game.