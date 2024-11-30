Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Facing Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Quick will defend the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Quick gets the call in the second-half of back-to-back games after Igor Shesterkin started Friday in Philadelphia. Quick gave up six goals on 40 shots in his last start, one week ago, but he was coming off a pair of shutouts prior to the loss in Edmonton. Quick is 4-1-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .943 save percentage in six games this season. The Canadiens are averaging 2.82 goals per game.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
