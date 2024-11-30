Jonathan Quick News: Facing Canadiens

Quick will defend the home crease versus Montreal on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Quick gets the call in the second-half of back-to-back games after Igor Shesterkin started Friday in Philadelphia. Quick gave up six goals on 40 shots in his last start, one week ago, but he was coming off a pair of shutouts prior to the loss in Edmonton. Quick is 4-1-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .943 save percentage in six games this season. The Canadiens are averaging 2.82 goals per game.