Jonathan Quick News: Facing Capitals

Quick will defend the road crease against Washington on Saturday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Quick has taken over the No. 1 job with the Rangers due to the absence of Igor Shesterkin (upper body). Quick will attempt to become the first American-born netminder to win 400 NHL games. He is 6-4-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.54 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 13 appearances in 2024-25. Washington has posted 3.63 goals per game this season.