Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Facing Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Quick will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Quick will make his first appearance between the pipes since the Olympic break. He has lost his last three outings in regulation while allowing eight goals on 96 shots. Quick has gone 4-14-2 this season with one shutout, a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 20 games. New Jersey sits 31st in the league with 2.52 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
38 days ago