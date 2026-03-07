Jonathan Quick News: Facing Devils

Quick will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Quick will make his first appearance between the pipes since the Olympic break. He has lost his last three outings in regulation while allowing eight goals on 96 shots. Quick has gone 4-14-2 this season with one shutout, a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 20 games. New Jersey sits 31st in the league with 2.52 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.