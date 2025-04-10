Jonathan Quick News: Fades late against Philly

Quick stopped 22 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Rangers took a 4-3 lead about seven minutes into the third period on a J.T. Miller tally, but the team completely collapsed down the stretch. Quick didn't help matters, turning a low-danger shot from the blue line by Matvei Michkov into a juicy rebound for Sean Couturier that resulted in Philly's fifth goal of the night. While they aren't mathematically eliminated, the Rangers would need to win their remaining four games, have the Canadiens lose their remaining four, and get help besides to squeak into the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Over his four starts since the beginning of March, Quick has gone 2-2-0 with a 3.57 GAA and .875 save percentage.