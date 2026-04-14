Jonathan Quick News: Falls to Florida in final start
Quick made 14 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
In what was his final NHL start after Quick announced that he'll be retiring after the season, the 40-year-old netminder nearly took the game to overtime, but Cole Reinhardt ripped a one-timer past him with less than two minutes left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie. Quick wraps up his 19th season with a 6-17-2 record, a 3.09 GAA and an .891 save percentage, and he's got a solid Hall of Fame case -- he's the winningest American-born goalie in NHL history with 410 wins, and his trophy case includes two Jennings Trophies and two Stanley Cup rings.
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