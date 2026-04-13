Jonathan Quick News: First goalie off
Quick was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus the Panthers.
Quick confirmed after the morning skate that Monday's contest will be his final NHL game, bringing a close to his 19-year career. The veteran netminder won a pair of Stanley Cup championships when he was with the Kings, including being named the 2012 Conn Smythe winner. Overall, Quick appeared in 828 regular-season contests, posting a 410-306-90 record, .910 save percentage and 65 shutouts.
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