Jonathan Quick News: First off Sunday

Quick was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, indicating he will guard the road net Sunday versus Seattle.

Quick is coming off a 37-save shutout in a 4-0 win over Detroit on Nov. 9. He has won all three of his starts this season. Seattle sits 18th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25 and won by a 3-2 score against the Islanders on Saturday.