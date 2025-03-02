Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick News: First off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Quick will get the home start Sunday against the Predators, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

It'll be Quick's first start since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, though he did appear in relief against Buffalo last week, allowing three goals on 17 shots. Quick will face a Nashville team that's averaging 2.58 goals per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the league. The veteran netminder is 8-5-2 on the season with an .897 save percentage and 3.09 GAA.

