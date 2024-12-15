Jonathan Quick News: Gives up three goals in loss

Quick stopped 21 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

All three goals allowed came in the first two periods. Quick was steady in the third, but the Rangers' comeback effort fell short. The 38-year-old has lost in three of his last five outings (four starts), allowing 18 goals on 124 shots in that span. It's been tough sledding for the Rangers lately with just one win over their last five games, which came against a Sabres team in an even deeper rut. Quick is now 5-3-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 10 appearances, but he's been trending in the wrong direction. It's likely Igor Shesterkin gets a chance to start Tuesday versus the lowly Predators.