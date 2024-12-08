Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Guarding goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Quick will protect the home net against Seattle on Sunday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Quick has a 5-1-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.03 GAA and a .936 save percentage across seven appearances this season. Dylan Garand will be the backup netminder for Sunday's matchup because Igor Shesterkin (personal) is unavailable. Seattle sits 19th in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now