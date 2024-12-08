Jonathan Quick News: Guarding goal Sunday

Quick will protect the home net against Seattle on Sunday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Quick has a 5-1-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.03 GAA and a .936 save percentage across seven appearances this season. Dylan Garand will be the backup netminder for Sunday's matchup because Igor Shesterkin (personal) is unavailable. Seattle sits 19th in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.