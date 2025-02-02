Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick News: Guarding goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Quick will protect the home net versus Vegas on Sunday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston. The 39-year-old Quick has allowed 16 goals on 103 shots during his three-game (0-1-2) losing skid. He has a 6-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
