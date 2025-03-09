Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Guarding goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Quick will protect the home net against Columbus on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa. The 39-year-old Quick has a 9-5-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Columbus is tied for seventh in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.

