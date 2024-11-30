Jonathan Quick News: Helps Rangers break skid
Quick stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Quick, aided by New York's three power-play goals, helped the Rangers snap a five-game losing streak. It was Quick's 398th career victory, who rebounded from a 6-2 shellacking by Edmonton on Nov. 23. Other than that stinker, he's been excellent between the pipes, including a pair of shutouts. The 38-year-old netminder has a 2.03 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage in seven outings (six starts). The Rangers next play Monday at home against New Jersey.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now