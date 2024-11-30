Jonathan Quick News: Helps Rangers break skid

Quick stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Quick, aided by New York's three power-play goals, helped the Rangers snap a five-game losing streak. It was Quick's 398th career victory, who rebounded from a 6-2 shellacking by Edmonton on Nov. 23. Other than that stinker, he's been excellent between the pipes, including a pair of shutouts. The 38-year-old netminder has a 2.03 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage in seven outings (six starts). The Rangers next play Monday at home against New Jersey.