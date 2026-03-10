Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Quick will be in goal at home versus the Flames on Tuesday, Remy Mastey of The Hockey News reports.

Quick will get the nod for just the second time in the Rangers' last seven contests, having given up five goals on 34 shots to the Devils in his other outing. With little to play for the rest of the way, head coach Mike Sullivan could give Quick a few extra starts in what could be the 40-year-old backstop's final season.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
