Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: No trouble against Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Quick stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

This was Quick's first action since March 9, though the Rangers had just one set of back-to-backs over eight games between March 11 and 25. The 39-year-old netminder was able to help the Rangers shake off Friday's heartbreaking overtime loss, providing steady goaltending while the Rangers' offense broke out in a big win. Quick is 10-6-2 with a 3.03 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 22 appearances this season. Igor Shesterkin is likely to be back between the pipes for Wednesday's home game against the Wild.

