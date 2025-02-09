Jonathan Quick News: Picks up win Saturday
Quick made 22 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder had no chance on any of the pucks that got past him, but after the Rangers found themselves in a 3-2 hole heading into the second intermission, Quick shut the door in the third period as his team rallied. He heads into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with an 8-5-2 record over 18 outings with a 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage, and if Igor Shesterkin hasn't fully recovered from his upper-body injury by the time the Rangers' schedule resumes, it could be Quick between the pipes in Buffalo on Feb. 22.
