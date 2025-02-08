Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Protecting cage Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Quick will defend the visiting crease in Columbus on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Quick became the first American-born goaltender to win 400 career games Sunday, stopping 34 shots in a 4-2 victory over Vegas. Quick is 7-5-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 17 games this season. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.22 goals per game, tied for eighth in NHL scoring.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now