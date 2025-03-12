Jonathan Quick News: Re-ups with club

Quick agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.55 million contract extension with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Quick will become the active leader in shutouts (63) and games played when the 2025-26 season kicks off, assuming Marc-Andre Fleury retires after this season as expected. After 16 years as the starter in Los Angeles, the 39-year-old Quick has settled into his role as the No. 2 option in the Big Apple behind Igor Shesterkin and should continue to serve in the capacity next year.