Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 10:05am

Quick (lower body) returned to practice Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick left Saturday's practice early due to precautionary reasons, but there seems to be no reason for concern, as he was back on the ice for Sunday's practice. The 40-year-old will continue to be relied upon as the No. 1 goaltender in New York until Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is able to return. Quick is 4-14-2 with a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage on the season.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Quick See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
17 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
23 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
25 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
25 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
26 days ago